Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.

[2] Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood – Three people are behind bars after allegedly shooting at an Albuquerque delivery driver. Court documents show the Door Dash Driver was delivering an order to a house on Halcon Ave. in southwest Albuquerque Saturday evening. She says she couldn’t figure out the correct house that matched the order. As she was trying to confirm the house number, the driver says a female, later identified as Jaylene Mora came out of a home in the neighborhood and started yelling at her followed by her father Lawrence Mora, and Christina Cervantes. The driver says they then started shooting at her.

[3] Another storm brings snow and rain through mid-week – Monday morning there are snow showers in the west mountains, along I-40 between Grants and Gallup, and some light snow around the Sandias and east mountain area. Southern New Mexico is under light rain in the lower elevations around I-10 and light snow in the southern Gila and Sacramento Mountains.

[4] UNMH develops app for pediatric cancer patients’ families – A new app is expected to make it easier for families to navigate appointments and inquiries at the University of New Mexico Hospital. The Children’s Oncology Group is developing an app called KidsCare. The app will allow families to keep track of appointments, view treatment plans and manage medications. The app is set to launch this year and will be available in English and Spanish on Apple and Android devices.

[5] Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts traditional dance event weekly – Dancers are honoring and keeping traditions alive at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers performed as part of the center’s weekly cultural dance program on Sunday. They say dance is a way to connect people to their ancestors and community.