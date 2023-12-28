Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Man accused of switching seats with teen during DWI traffic stop – A New Mexico State Police Officer spotted a vehicle speeding down Coors in Albuquerque, swerving in and out of traffic on November 4. A criminal complaint claims 24-year-old Michael Tenorio swapped seats with a 15-year-old passenger during the traffic stop. Police said they could smell alcohol on Tenorio’s breath. He was arrested on several charges including aggravated DWI and child abuse. Tenorio has been convicted of DWI three times before, and his car had an interlock device. The teen told officers that Tenorio made him blow into it, to start the car, according to the complaint.

[2] Former AFR firefighters accused of rape ask courts to remove GPS monitors – Three former AFR firefighters accused of raping a woman are asking for the courts to relax the rules of their pre-trial release. In new motions filed this month, all three men are asking for their GPS monitors to be removed. All three of the accused firefighters have hearings next week where a judge will consider their requests to remove the GPS monitors.

[3] Slightly warmer around New Mexico to end the week – Winds will be breezy from the north, with the highest gusts in northeast NM, up to around 35 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s. The weather is staying quiet through New Years, thanks to a high pressure ridge. The next storm will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing chances for rain and light snow to the state.

[4] APD: Possible road rage shooting leaves victim in critical condition – Police are searching for a vehicle that may have been involved in a possible road rage shooting that left a woman in critical condition. Tuesday night, police say the female passenger in a white SUV was shot while driving on I-40 between the Big I and Coors. Witnesses told police a black SUV with blue tinted headlights fired shots at the white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call (505) 242-COPS (2677)

[5] Green Jeans hosting food and clothing drive for New Mexicans in need – Green Jeans is hosting its winter wrap up urging customers and locals to bring canned food donations to Roadrunner Food Bank and clothes to Locker 505. Those who donate will get a $1 coupon at Santa Fe Brewing Company. The event begins Saturday at 2 p.m.