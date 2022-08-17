Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] County looking to hire first social worker for Tiny Home Village – There are 30 Tiny Homes available near Central and Zuni, but only 4 people lived in them back in March. Now there are 12, with more than 100 applications under review. The county believes there’s been an increase in interest after they changed their sober policy in April. People are no longer required to be sober for 30 days in order to apply. The county says they will be at 50% capacity by the end of the month, but with all the growth more staff is needed. They’re looking for the first and only social worker who will be embedded into the Village to help those in need.

[2] Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. APD says Garcia called himself the “Mayor of that park.” The park is home to a number of homeless people. Police say he is known to deal drugs at the park and the shooting victim was a drug user. The city plans to close the park by the end of the month. APD Chief Harold Medina says wherever the homeless population from the park ends up, his department is focused on rooting out the drug trade. Detectives say they are still looking into the connection between the suspect and the victim.

[3] Heavy rain and flood watch for parts of New Mexico – Scattered storms will develop in the high terrain and eastern NM this afternoon, moving south throughout the evening. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands from noon to late tonight. A few isolated storms will be possible around the Metro area. Temperatures will stay a few degrees cooler today, thanks to the cold front that is passing through.

[4] Data shows drivers aren’t slowing down for speed enforcement cameras – Albuquerque’s nine-speed cameras have already captured 350,000 drivers doing at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. Still, speeders don’t seem to be slowing down. The two cameras on Gibson have been there from the start, but people who frequent the busy Gibson corridor say the 40 mile an hour speed limit appears to only be a suggestion for most drivers; with dozens doing more than a hundred miles an hour on. The city says it is too early to tell if the cameras are slowing down drivers, insisting it is a long term project.

[5] Kimo Theater to premiere Navajo dub of ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ – Audiences can now enjoy a classic film at the Kimo Theater, with a major twist. The 1964 western, “A Fistful of Dollars,” has been dubbed into the Navajo Language. It’s a project spearheaded by Navajo Nation Museum Director Manny Wheeler. His team has already developed Navajo dubs for Star Wars and Finding Nemo, but they wanted to have a western for their elders for this project. The museum is working on which movie will come next.