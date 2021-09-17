KRQE Newsfeed: TikTok trend, Child driver, Winds and rain, Afghan interpreter, Retail center

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Rio Rancho Public Schools encountering TikTok challenge causing theft, vandalism – Three high school students from Rio Rancho are suspended after they were caught stealing soap dispensers and paper towel holders. School officials believe the students were taking part in a destructive TikTok challenge. The challenge is called Devious Licks. It calls on students to steal school property, then post videos of it. The trend is now showing up at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. The district is reviewing videos they think may have been posted by students at other Rio Rancho schools. District officials are now calling on parents to get involved.

[2] Video shows police chase with 12-year-old behind the wheel – New dashcam footage shows the moments Dona Ana County Deputies chased after a 12-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car. Last Sunday in Las Cruces, witnesses reported the child driving recklessly. Deputies say the boy reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour and at one point, he briefly stopped and three passengers, ages 12 to 17, jumped out. One tried to toss a gun before they were arrested. The driver ended up going the wrong way, hitting a woman head-on, sending her to the hospital before he too was arrested.

[3] Winds and rain chances increase over the weekend – Friday morning is chilly in the high terrain, and even cool in the Valley. Grab an extra layer for the morning commute, even in the metro. A backdoor cold front is moving into the northeast highlands this morning, bringing gusty wind and cooler temperatures to that area Friday.

[4] Veteran Afghan interpreter living in Albuquerque, fighting to get family out of Afghanistan – An Afghan interpreter living in Albuquerque is working to help get his family out of Afghanistan and is asking for the community’s help. Veteran Mohammad Ismail relocated to the US in 2014 for his safety where his parents and siblings followed two years later. However, his aunt, uncle, and cousin were unable to leave during the initial evacuation. Having exhausted his resources, Ismail has now created a Go Fund Me page to raise money to get his family and 14 other families out of Afghanistan safely.

[5] San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with movie theater, restaurants – An abandoned retail center in the middle of Albuquerque is getting new life with a movie theater and restaurants set to move in soon. The closure of Albuquerque Movies 8 Theater was just one of many to leave big, empty buildings off San Mateo, north of Montgomery. But now, the building will soon see a renovation planned by Icon Cinema. Dion’s is also planning to move into the old It’z building that closed in 2016.