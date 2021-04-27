KRQE Newsfeed: Three Rivers Fire, More wind, Teens & vaccines, Expansion project, New look

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Three Rivers Fire grows to 6,100 acres, prompts evacuations Hundreds in southern New Mexico are under evacuations orders as the Three Rivers Fire continues burning in the Lincoln National Forest and has already burned 6,100 acres. It is 0% contained but more firefighters will help with containment efforts and investigate the cause. People who live in surrounding communities can head to the Nazarean Church Camp in Alto or the Capitan Senior Center. The Ruidoso Senior Center has also been set up as temporary housing.

[2] Eastern New Mexico stays very dry, windy The next system is moving into New Mexico today, already bringing some scattered rain showers and mountain snow to the west. Showers will continue through the day, mostly west of the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro will likely stay dry, due to dry air in place. Meanwhile, the east side of the state will be very dry and windy, with southwesterly wind gusts up to 50 mph, and high fire danger. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

[3] New Mexico’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts turn toward teens Albuquerque Public Schools is encouraging students to sign up for a vaccine clinic this week at Expo New Mexico. Teens don’t need to have a parent present, just a signed consent form. Pfizer is the only vaccine available to 16 and 17-year-olds.

[4] City announces expansion to APD southeast area substation The Albuquerque Police Department is expanding in the International District. Construction is underway to expand the southeast area substation at Louisiana and Kathryn. The new 8,000 square-foot building will house more offices, holding cells, and other amenities. The $4 million project is funded by voter-approved bond money. That expansion is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

[5] Albuquerque chef creates new style of food ‘truck’ Albuquerque chef Marie Yniguez is taking what she learned from a television competition to change her business plan. Yniguez was the owner of Slow Roasted Bocadillos and a competitor on “The Great American Food Truck Race”. She now turned a regular trailer into a full-blown food truck without the engine. Smokin’ Freds 46 will be in downtown Albuquerque the second weekend in May.