Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque shooting kills 3 young adults – Three people have died after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. According to APD, officers were called to the area near Washington Street NE and Hilton Avenue NE for a shooting. On scene, officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three of those people died before authorities showed up. A fourth victim was taken to a hospital. Authorities believe the shooting happened at an 18-year-old girl’s birthday party around 1 a.m. Police say no arrests have been made.

[2] Albuquerque city council expected to vote on proposal to limit mayor’s powers – City council is set to vote on a proposal to limit the mayor’s powers. The amendment would shift the mayor’s powers and create a city manager hired by the city council. The mayor would act as the city council president, setting the agenda, presiding over meetings and making committee appointments. If approved, the proposal would go on the fall ballot for voters to decide.

[3] Heavy rain and flooding risk to start the week – Skies will stay drier and mostly sunny through early afternoon, with more afternoon and evening storms. Storms will develop over the mountains by around 3 p.m., moving eastward. Heavy rain will be possible, and flash flooding is expected in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains. Flood watches will be in effect for those areas the next couple of days, and the highest risk will be for the burn scars. Even more widespread rain is expected across the state on Tuesday,

[4] New Mexico Comic and Film Expo seeks sponsorship from the City of Albuquerque – The New Mexico Comic and Film Expo, which was supposed to be in August at the Albuquerque Convention Center, had to be cancelled for the 2nd year in a row. The event founder, Matthew Trujillo is asking the city for help bringing it back. The expo brought in around 50,000 people in 2019. Trujillo said in 2021, the event was smaller due to Covid restrictions, but still did well. With the size of the show, he said he can’t do it without the city’s help. Trujillo wants sponsorship from the city. Recently he had meetings with the Economic Development Department and the Albuquerque Film Office.

[5] New program gets Taos students more involved – The new ‘Social Emotional Learning’ program focuses on getting students involved. The program was started by a teacher and some community partners. He recruited students from 6th – 12th grade to embark on an effort to learn about themselves and their peers. From those interviews they came up with topics to tackle district wide and created a presentation to take to the school board.