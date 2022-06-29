Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen charged for making threats to Edgewood schools – An Edgewood teen is facing a third degree felony after police say the teen posted a school threat on social media. The Moriarty-Edgewood school district was placed on high alert earlier this month after police were alerted to the threat. The threat read, “Anyone want to shoot up the school? I need a partner.” New Mexico State Police tracked the threat to 17-year-old Emma Haviland, who told investigators it was just a joke. NMSP and school district officials say in this day and age threats like these are no laughing matter. NMSP says the teen is being held at the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. NMSP says they hope that if students know there are consequences they won’t joke about school making threats about school shootings.

[2] Jemez Springs businesses stay afloat in the face of fires, flash floods – One of New Mexico’s popular summer tourist destinations is taking one hit after another. The Village of Jemez Springs, nestled near the Santa Fe National Forest relies heavily on dollars spent by tourists each year. Wildfires forced the closure of the forest in April and while the forest reopened last week, the community is now dealing with road closures due to flash flood warnings. The owner of local Los Ojos Restaurant and Saloon says sales have been down about 50%.

[3] Drier and warmer around New Mexico – Wednesday morning is dry and mild across the state. Most areas will see abundant sunshine through the early afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will develop in the mountains, mainly in southern, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado this afternoon. Storms will stay over the high terrain, and the valley and plains will stay dry. Temperatures will warm up even more today, with highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s across the area.

[4] Group calls for Couy Griffin to be removed from his commission seat – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, convicted for his role in the January 6th Capitol riot is now at the center of a lawsuit. It was filed by a group of New Mexicans trying to make sure he never runs for political office in the state again. Griffin was eventually convicted of a misdemeanor for entering capitol grounds. Despite the conviction, Griffin has kept his seat on the commission. His term is up at the end of the year, and he’s said he will not run for re-election. The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe County District Court, is asking that Griffin be recalled from his current commission seat.

[5] East Mountain open spaces are now reopen to the public – The start of monsoon season has already brought much needed moisture across New Mexico. The recent rain has eased dry conditions in Bernalillo County, including the East Mountains. Tuesday, the county to opened all East Mountain open space areas. Carlito Springs open space is the only exception and will remain closed for renovations.