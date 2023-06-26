Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1 ]APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Albuquerque movie theater – APD said one person has died after a shooting at the Century Rio movie theater just after 9 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for APD confirmed two men were shot. One male died inside the theater and another male was shot, found outside the theater, and taken to the hospital. His condition was not released. Police believe it was a personal dispute and not a random act. They are searching for a suspect but did not give a description.

[2] Police identify man killed during police shooting – According to APD, officers were dispatched Saturday afternoon to check on a person parked outside of a business near 98th St. and Central Ave. The man was found unconscious in a vehicle. He was identified as Mark Peter, 41. Police say they made contact, and he allegedly fled in the vehicle by driving across the street to a strip mall. APD says he exited his vehicle, and a foot chase ensued. Officials reported Peter said he had a weapon and ran inside a store. An officer-involved shooting happened at this time. Police didn’t specify if one or more officers fired their weapons. Peter was struck multiple times and died at the scene. No shoppers, officers, or bystanders were hurt, APD said.

[3] Triple digit temperatures for parts of New Mexico – It is going to be another hot day, with temperatures soaring over one hundred degrees in southern New Mexico. Central and northern New Mexico will climb back into the 80s and 90s. Clouds will push in during the afternoon. Winds will gust up to around 40 mph in the Four Corners today. 30 mph southwesterly wind gusts will whip through the Metro, and southern NM will see the calmest conditions, with around 15 to 25 mph winds.

[4] FBI Albuquerque Teen Academy open for applications – The FBI is giving kids a chance to learn more about how they fight crime. Albuquerque FBI agents are hosting its Teen Academy. The program will give the youth a behind-the-scenes look at the job. The session is set for July 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all high schoolers and incoming freshmen. To apply, download this application and submit it by June 30, 2023, to AQ.Outreach@fbi.gov.

[5] Albuquerque brewery hosting local market – Differential Brewing Company is hosting a monthly makers market throughout the summer. The event features multiple venders and anyone 21-years-old and over an enjoy handmade clothing and jewelry, along with cocktails, beer and art. The organizer says these types of events help her connect with the community.