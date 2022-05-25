Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] 19 kids, 2 adults slain in Texas school shooting – Both a Texas community and the nation continue to grieve the deaths of 19 children and two adults, killed in a mass shooting inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two adults carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The gunman was eventually shot and killed by a responding officer.

[2] Two students accused of bringing guns to Volcano Vista, Cleveland High campuses – Two students at two different metro high schools allegedly brought guns on campus. The principal at Volcano Vista High School says a gun was found in a students backpack. They have not said if the student threatened anyone, but they were taken into custody Tuesday. Then in Rio Rancho, another gun was found with a student at Cleveland High School. Officials say the student with the gun did not make any threats or point it at anyone. That student was also taken into custody by police.

[3] Quieting down and warming back up – Wednesday morning is very chilly! Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. High temperatures will stay cooler than normal Wednesday, warming back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Skies will be sunny and dry for all areas, and the winds will be breezy. North/northwest winds will pick up during the afternoon to around 15-25 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

[4] One of the teens accused in Albuquerque gas station murder surrenders to police – One of the teens allegedly connected to a murder at an Albuquerque gas station has turned herself in. Police say 17-year-old Caprice Sicilia has turned herself in. Police say Sicilia and four others, 19-year-old Diamond Salazar, 16-year-old Adam Sedillo, 15-year-old Estevan Lucero, 16-year-old Ty Gallegos, allegedly killed Kayla Montano at the Maverik Gas Station on 3737 Princeton Dr. NE back on March 25, 2022. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Media urged the other four suspects to surrender as well. “These suspects have been charged and they need to surrender to law enforcement,” said Chief Medina in a release. The other suspects are still on the run.

[5] Zozobra organizers search for new voice of Old Man Gloom – The organizers of Zozobra are looking for the new voice of old man gloom. Zozobra has only had five voices in its nearly 100-year history. Michael Ellis, the voice of Zozobra for ten years, is no longer in the role for medical reasons. So they are now searching for the next person to be the voice for the next decade. Auditions will take place on July 9, in Santa Fe.