Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Two students in custody after guns found at West Mesa High School – Two teens are facing charges after APS Police say they were caught with guns on campus at West Mesa High School. The investigation began with a mother of a student at Tres Volcanes, who had reported her gun missing and was concerned her child took it. The investigation led to two students at West Mesa High School. Thursday, they were searched at school and officials say each one had a gun. Superintendent Scott Elder said both are in custody and will face charges, they will also be expelled from the district for at least a year.

[2] Officials speak on public safety ahead of Balloon Fiesta – Officials are rolling out new plans to keep visitors safe during Balloon Fiesta. This year, officials say they have a new emergency communication plan with an alert system. The protocol also puts buses in place in case of a storm warning. Chief Harold Medina says property crimes detectives will be patrolling tourists hotspots, hotels and restaurants. APD will issue GPS trackers to balloonists in case of balloon theft. State Police will will be running the ‘tag your tots’ program.

[3] Nice weather Friday, but windy evening – Temperatures will warm up a couple degrees for most of the state, with above average highs in the 70s and 80s. The winds will move west along the front, pushing into the middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro this evening. Winds will become breezy around 6 PM, and starting to hit over 35 mph after 8 PM, with peak winds of around 40 to 45 mph around 9 PM to midnight. The winds will die down overnight, becoming lighter Saturday morning.

[4] ABQ BioPark’s Asia exhibit is now open to the public – The largest zoo addition in decades is open providing a new home to a handful of animals and an immersive experience for visitors at the new Asia exhibit. The design features ‘flex habitats’ that allow the animals to move to different areas and experience new surroundings. The BioPark is still working on the zoo’s Australia exhibit and the heritage farm expansion. Those are slated to open next year.

[5] Albuquerque Aloft gives students up close experience with hot air balloons – As part of the Albuquerque Aloft program, students at schools across Albuquerque will get a look at some of the balloons featured at this year’s Balloon Fiesta. More than 200 Balloonists will visit schools across the metro Friday morning to let children get an up-close look at balloons. The students will also get a chance to interact with pilots and crew members before seeing a balloon launch.