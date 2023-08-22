Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Four teens face charges for drive-by shooting death of 5-year-old – Police said 15-year-old Alexander Barraza Venzor, 16-year-old Yahir Carballo, 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, and 15-year-old Alan Ramirez are charged in the death of 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego. Detectives arrested Barraza Venzor and Carballo Friday afternoon. Police are still searching for Jose Luis Ramirez and Alan Ramirez. Police say the suspects were in an ongoing dispute with another teen, that escalated to the suspects shooting at the trailer where the other teen lived. Samaniego was killed in that shooting while asleep in the front room.

[2] Albuquerque Police Department talks about youth violence – So far this year, APD says there have been at least three homicides involving juveniles. It’s trying to address the problem by raising awareness of its “Violence Intervention Program,” known as VIP. In part, the program goes into the community and schools offering resources for teens and adults involved in criminal activity. APD said only about a fourth of those individuals reach out to get help. Authorities also encourage parents to talk with their kids and get to know their friends.

[3] Limited rain Tuesday, but better chances by mid-week – Storms will develop in eastern NM and over the mountains by mid-afternoon. We will see less storm coverage than Monday, but isolated downpours will be possible in the east plains and mountains, and light showers or sprinkles will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley. The Metro will likely stay dry. Winds will be breezy this afternoon.

[4] Albuquerque city councilors vote to ban bus wrap advertisements – City councilors voted to ban exterior advertisements Monday evening. The vote will get rid of bus wraps, the ads covering the sides and windows of buses. The bill will move advertising to inside the buses. This will include placards along the interior panels or electronic displays and ads at bus stops.

[5] New Mexico Lottery provided over $50 million for student scholarships – Over the fiscal year 2023, New Mexico lottery sales put a record-breaking $50.5 million into the scholarship fund, according to New Mexico Lottery officials. Scratcher sales generated the most revenue, followed by Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, according to the New Mexico Lottery. All totaled, New Mexicans and visitors spent over $168 million on lottery tickets in fiscal year 2023. Since New Mexico’s lottery scholarship was created in 1996, the program has raised more than $900 million for students.