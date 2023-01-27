Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. Police say home security video shows someone firing a gun at the home from Parra’s car, with one of the bullets hitting 18-year-old Jada Gonzales. Police believe the teens were also involved in other shootings within a couple of hours after the party.

[2] Two charged in Santa Fe County murder – Two men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old in Santa Fe County. Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running. Luevano was shot multiple times. Through their investigation, deputies said 19-year-old Giovanny Saldivar,19, and Edgar Robles Escudero, 23, lured Luevano out to the road before Escudero shot him with an AK-47.

[3] Warming temperatures into the weekend – Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon.

[4] The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery – The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man they say robbed a credit union in northeast Albuquerque on Palomas near Paseo Del Norte. They say last Thursday, a man handed the teller a note demanding money. He is described as Hispanic, around 5’4 to 5’9 with a large rose tattoo on the right side of his neck.

[5] Albuquerque holding annual youth job, volunteer fair in early February – The city is hosting its Annual Youth Job and Volunteer Fair. It takes place in February. Anyone between the ages of 14 and 25 will get the opportunity to explore different job and volunteer positions. Positions include lifeguards, Balloon Fiesta staff, community center recreation leader, and more. The event is scheduled for February 4 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are asked to register ahead of time.