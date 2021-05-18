KRQE Newsfeed: Teen suspect, Mask enforcement, Severe storm threat, Balloon landing, Rail Runner return

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] 14-year-old accused of slashing woman’s throat arrested A 14-year-old is accused of badly injuring a woman by slashing her throat at an Albuquerque park. BCSO says the woman met the teen on Snapchat and met him at Valle Del Bosque Park on Sunset. Investigators say Jovanny Rios cut her throat with a razor blade, choked her, and robbed her. She says he took off with a friend and the woman was able to drive herself to the hospital. According to deputies, Rios told investigators his friend wanted him to rob her in order to pay off a debt.

[2] Many metro businesses not checking for vaccine status ahead of maskless entry Many businesses are not requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination. Big box stores like Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club are following an honor system. Stores that were requiring masks such as Target are now lifting mask requirements after the CDC announcement. The New Mexico Restaurant Association says they agree with an honor system approach.

[3] Another chance for rain as severe storms possible in eastern New Mexico This morning is quiet, with some light scattered rain and snow showers moving into northern and central New Mexico and southern Colorado. The storm from yesterday will move east towards Texas today, and the northwesterly flow behind the low will provide enough moisture for widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers will stay in northern New Mexico this morning, spreading further south and east during the day. Eastern New Mexico will be under a low severe weather threat this afternoon and evening. Storms will develop off of the dryline during the early to mid-afternoon and move eastward through the evening.

[4] City council to consider proposal made by Balloon Landing Task Force The city’s Balloon Landing Task Force is looking to help pilots find more spots to land. One property being considered for purchase is a 91-acre plot on the southwest corner of Osuna. The property could provide landing space for up to 275 balloons and would double as a sports field complex. Almost a dozen smaller properties are also being considered.

[5] Rail Runner returning to full schedule The Rail Runner is set to make a full return next week. It reopened for limited-service just two months ago and now officials say the full, pre-COVID schedule will be reinstated beginning on Monday. Train capacity will still be limited to 25% and masks are required.