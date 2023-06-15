Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Teen arrested after Albuquerque police chase – Police say Ethan Hunter, a teen, took off in a stolen Jeep last month after officers tried to pull him over in southeast Albuquerque. The car matched one involved in two high-speed chases in Las Vegas, New Mexico after Hunter allegedly fired shots at a mortuary. Hunter crashed into a gate near Central and Tramway and took off running into the Foothills armed with a handgun. Officers pursued him through the brush and took him into custody. A Bernalillo County judge ruled not to keep Hunter at the Metropolitan Detention Center and said it’s up to Las Vegas courts to decide whether Hunter should be held. Hunter was released on bond in San Miguel County, but court records show a judge is set to reconsider that decision this week.

[2] New Mexico LEA board revokes 4 law enforcement certifications – The New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board members decide which law enforcement employees will have their misconduct report dismissed, their certification revoked, or their duty suspended for a period of time. Wednesday, 26 police officers across different agencies learned their fate. Four officers in total had their law enforcement certifications revoked. Those officers can make an appeal to a district court judge. Ten of the 26 on the list had their cases dismissed. Others received suspensions varying from eight hours to 180 hours.

[3] High winds lead to high fire danger for parts of New Mexico – Winds will pick up to around 30 to 40 mph in central NM this afternoon. Winds will be even higher in southern NM, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, especially around and east of the mountains. High winds paired with the dry surface air is leading to high fire danger. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, climbing into the 80s and 90s for most spots.

[4] Mechanical issues on ART bus spark engine fire – After picking up and dropping off passengers along Central Avenue all day on Tuesday, an Albuquerque city ART bus went up in flames on I-40 on its way back to the bus depot. Bobby Sisneros, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Transit Department said the bus in question had just undergone routine maintenance and said that typically buses undergo maintenance every 6,000 miles. Video showed the rear of the empty double bus engulfed in flames. Sisneros with ABQ Transit said the bus’ firewall prevented the flames from entering the passenger area.

[5] New Mexico students get rare opportunity to ask astronauts questions – Students from Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Hondo, and Ruidoso School Districts got to ask two astronauts, Steve Bowen and Frank Rubio, all about the ins and outs of working and living on the International Space Station. Tony Gondola, outreach coordinator for the New Mexico Museum of Space History, said the museum hosted this event called a ‘downlink’ once five years ago. The New Mexico Museum of Space History says they will apply to be a part of this program again in three to four years.