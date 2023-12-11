Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Locals push to stop gun violence after deadly shooting at ABQ high school – An Albuquerque teen is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Atrisco Heritage High School Friday night. BCSO says 16-year-old Elijah Pohl-Morfin and 16-year-old Adrian Martinez were playing with firearms when one accidentally went off, killing Pohl-Morfin. According to court documents, Martinez and another teen took Pohl-Morfin to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said Martinez ran off on foot and was later found at a diner. Martinez is now facing charges for involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

[2] Trial to begin for woman accused of recording 13-year-old being sexually abused – The woman accused of recording a 13-year-old being sexually abused and posting it online is set to begin her jury trial Monday. Yarelis Cespedes is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor harassment charge. Recently, she was also reportedly caught at Coronado Mall shoplifting more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

[3] Quiet and warmer start to the week around New Mexico – We will see high clouds over the state all day, and temperatures will warm up from the weekend, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be a similar day, but with overcast skies. The next storm will impact New Mexico Wednesday through Friday, bringing rain, snow and colder temperatures.

[4] Applications open for annual Ski Lift Pitch Contest at Taos Ski Valley – Local entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to pitch their business concept with the 9th annual Ski Lift Pitch Contest at Taos Ski Valley. Applications are now open for the event. The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division, partnering with CNM Ingenuity will allow hopeful entrepreneurs to pitch their business concepts to potential investors while riding up the ski lift. Applications are open until January 8.

[5] Winter market comes to Ponderosa Brewing Company – Ponderosa Brewing Company hosted a winter market Sunday afternoon for people to come out and support local artists with vendor fees waived for the event. Organizers said they were able to bring out more creators. Organizers say they are hoping to ask the brewery to make it a monthly event.