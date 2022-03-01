Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Teen charged with throwing baby in dumpster will go to trial– The New Mexico teen accused of throwing her newborn baby in the dumpster will stand trial. Alexis Avila was charged after surveillance video showed her throwing the baby in a Hobbs dumpster. Prosecutors are arguing her actions were intentional in harming the infant.

[2] Suspect identified in Albuquerque crime spree – Albuquerque Police are still searching for the man who went on a violent crime spree across the city. Police say Rafael Marquez is the man who broke into home, stole several cars and kidnapped three women. Police are hoping releasing his name will help them find him.

[3] Quiet and warm ahead of weekend storm – Tuesday morning is quiet and cool, with chilly temperatures in northern and western New Mexico. Wear the warm layers for the morning, but be prepared for mild afternoon temperatures! Highs will climb even more today, thanks to strong high pressure over the west. Rounds of clouds will move through the state, with an increase in clouds for the Metro during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s for most of the state. Winds will stay light and variable at 5-15 mph.

[4] Albuquerque approved 24 applications for retail marijuana businesses – We are just a month away before recreational cannabis becomes legal in New Mexico. So far the city of Albuquerque has approved 24 locations for recreational cannabis sales. The city has launched a website for anyone interested in opening their own store as well as a map online with all of the approved store sites.

[5] Clayton sophomore hits two buzzer-beaters in one game – ‘Buzzer-beater Beiland,’ sophomore Emersen Beiland hit two buzzer-beaters from beyond half-court during last Friday’s district championship game between the Clayton Yellow Jackets and Pecos Panthers.