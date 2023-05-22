Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Pojoaque educator charged, allegedly washed students mouth with soap – According to a police report, a staff member at Pojoaque elementary school witnessed the incident between 19-year-old Salomon Sanchez Roybal, and a 7-year-old student with autism. The witness said the student was mad at Sanchez Roybal and was yelling cuss words. He allegedly grabbed the student’s arms and took him to a sink and rubbed soap and water in the student’s mouth. The police report mentioned Sanchez Roybal admitted he may have taken things too far.

[2] Albuquerque Police SWAT team responds to subject barricaded in a vehicle – The APD SWAT team is responding to a scene near Coors and Quail, where a person is allegedly barricaded inside a vehicle. Officials say around 7 p.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery and carjacking. They found a suspect inside a vehicle, APD’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams are trying to take the suspect into custody.

[3] More storms Monday, but a drier and warmer week ahead – We will see sunshine through the morning, but increasing clouds by midday, with more storms during the afternoon and evening. We will see less rain accumulation that we did over the weekend, as drier air starts to move into the state today. Temperatures will stay just below average Monday, but a warm up is on the way this week.

[4] Man charged for gun incident in Bosque to be seen in court – A man accused of pointing a gun at bikers in the Bosque is set for a detention hearing Monday. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say Michael Sutherland pointed a gun at an air unit that was tracking him and attacked a K-9 unit. Sutherland was hit with four charges including aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer.

[5] Shortage of hot air balloon pilots has local company looking for help – Rainbow Ryders claimed they’re down hot air balloon pilots. The company’s CEO, said right now they only have 24 pilots, but during Balloon Festa, they usually have around 50. The CEO says pilots are getting older and not enough new people are coming in. The company is heavily promoting its internship program, hoping it will help bring more interest to the career. The paid internship program where they train to be pilots takes anywhere from six to twelve months, depending on experience.