Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Santa Fe middle school teacher facing child sex abuse charges – A Santa Fe middle school teacher is behind bars after police say he was caught in an undercover child porn operation. 34-year-old Pablo Angeles-Guarderrama was arrested after an undercover detective posed as a father offering up a small child under the age of ten. Police say Angeles-Guarderrama asked for sexual videos and images of the child. Another man, 21-year-old Orlando Perea was also arrested in the operation. Both men are facing felony child porn charges.

[2] Albuquerque officials lay out priority list ahead of 2024 legislative session – With a few weeks until the start of the 2024 legislative session, the city of Albuquerque is asking lawmakers for $215 million. They say the money will go towards fighting crime, investing in quality of life projects and additional housing to help with homelessness. The city wants $30 million for housing projects, including $20 million to buy land and renovate 500 existing housing units.

[3] A storm moves in to start the holiday weekend – Another storm is on the way starting Friday afternoon. Widespread rain and snow will move into New Mexico through Saturday night. Most of Friday will be quiet and sunny to mostly sunny day. Clouds will begin streaming into western parts of the state Friday morning, but it won’t be until late Friday afternoon that scattered showers will start moving into western New Mexico. Rain and mountain snow will make its way into the Rio Grande Valley by late Friday evening and early Friday night.

[4] APS survey results highlight what community wants in new superintendent – The search is on for the next APS superintendent and the public is speaking out about what qualities they believe the next superintendent should have. More than 7,700 responded to a recent survey, most of them say they’re looking for someone with an education background who promotes safety and security. The board plans to pick finalists for the job by the end of the month.

[5] Nurse, CrossFit coach saves man’s life at gym – Jennifer Torbaghan is a nurse at UNM’s Sandoval Medical Center and she is known as Coach Jen at the CrossFit gym where she works out. Torbaghan says when she got to the gym, she heard a man scream for help and saw 39-year-old Hassan Firoozi lying motionless on the floor, suffering a heart attack. She and the gym’s owner took turns performing CPR and defibrillation. Firoozi is expected to make a full recovery.