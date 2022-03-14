Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Taos teen escapes Ukraine to Germany – A Taos teen living in Ukraine had to flee his school once Russia started bombing Ukraine. 14-year-old Meir Kaminetzky has been in Ukraine off and on since 2020, studying at a Jewish High School in Dnipro, Ukraine. His father, a Rabbi in Taos, says his son and thirty other students had to be ready to leave at any moment. The school has since resumed in a temporary location in Germany.

[2] Survey: Gallup hospital staff want management removed – Current and former employees of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospitals held a town hall on Saturday discussing the mistreatment many have felt since the hospital’s new management, Community Hospital Corporation, took over and are demanding their removal. Since October, Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital’s working conditions and staffing issue has gotten worse according to community members. Close to 150 employees have left Rehoboth McKinley since CHC’s take over the hospital.

[3] Quick system brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday – Snow and rain is making it’s way through northern New Mexico Monday morning. Impacts will be limited, due to how quick the system will move through, and the lack of moisture in lower levels of the atmosphere. Snow will mainly be possible in the mountain terrain, and rain/snow mix in the low elevations of the northeast highlands and east plains through the early afternoon. Snow accumulation will be light in the mountains, with 1-3″ and locally higher totals up to 4-5″.

[4] Late Las Cruces superintendent named woman of the year – The late Las Cruces superintendent Karen Trujillo has been named one of USA Today’s Women of the year. The publication honors a women from every state, and this year Trujillo was chosen for New Mexico. Trujillo was walking her dogs when she was fatally hit by a car in February 2021.

[5] Metro car show raises money for wildlife fund – People across the metro took in the beautiful weather and showed off their cars at Sunday’s Race Into Spring car show. The event, held at the Albertsons on Eubank near Candelaria, brought together car enthusiasts for a good cause. Money raised at the car show benefited Wildlife West Nature Park, a rehab center in Edgewood that brings in native New Mexico animals.