Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] One dead after SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque – Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina confirms a SWAT situation turned house fire in southeast Albuquerque has turned deadly. Medina says APD was in pursuit of a suspect with a felony warrant. He says the suspect and a second individual barricaded themselves inside a home near Southern Ave. and Utah St. Medina says the suspect was taken into custody and an individual died on scene. He says the cause of the fire is under investigation. The deceased individual has not been identified.

[2] APD identifies victims in homicide involving two teen girls – Police have released the identity of the second victim found dead in a crashed car near Tingley Beach. Officers released the identity of 14-year-old Alize Henson Wednesday. Police say she and another 14-year-old, Alyssa Salazar, were found inside that car at Central and Tingley last week. Investigators have not said how they were killed, but that the case is being investigated as a homicide. Two males were also in that car and taken to the hospital.

[3] Drier west, storms east and hot for all of New Mexico – Thursday morning is mild for all, and especially warm for southeast New Mexico, ahead of a hot day. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon. Most of western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry and mostly sunny today. Moisture will be sufficient for storms in eastern New Mexico. Storms will develop over the Sangre de Cristo, Sandia/Manzano, south central and Sacramento Mountains this afternoon.

[4] Check your bank account: New Mexico now sending out July tax rebates – New Mexicans are receiving another round of tax rebates from the state. More than half-a-million direct deposits have already gone out. Individual tax-filers making up to $75,000 a year are receiving another installment of $250. Married couples making up to $150,000 are getting $500 each. Anyone who received their 2021 income tax refunds by direct deposit should see the rebate appear this week. For everyone else, paper checks are going out through the end of July.

[5] Sandia National Labs uses solar power to roast green chile – Sandia National Labs is taking a unique approach to roasting New Mexico’s staple crop, green chile. Researchers at the labs were able to use concentrated sunlight sun to roast the chile, instead of using propane. Researchers used mirror-like deviced to focus sunlight, roasting the chile. They found it took slightly longer to roast using sunlight. A survey was conducted and participants preferred the solar-roasted chile over propane roasted. They say this method could be used to roast other foods as well.