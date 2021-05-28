KRQE Newsfeed: Suspended board, Missing woman, Storms ahead, Free lunch, Opening up

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Former Los Lunas superintendent sues district board for wrongful termination The former Los Lunas Schools superintendent is suing the school board for retaliation and wrongful termination. Dana Sanders says she exposed possible corruption by school board members months before they were suspended. Attorney Blair Dunn says the former superintendent went to State Police, the attorney general, and the Department of Education. He says that led the board to push Sanders out the door to retire in August. The PED recently suspended the entire board.

[2] Roswell mom, volunteer firefighter goes missing A New Mexico woman’s daughter remains concerned after her mom has been missing for weeks and could be in danger. The daughter of Amber Gilbert, a volunteer firefighter in Roswell says her mother skipped town with her new husband, James Gilbert, who is out on parole for stabbing another woman. Bailey reported her mom missing to Roswell Police after not hearing from her since mid-April. Roswell Police say Gilbert has quite the criminal record and pleaded guilty and served time for an attempted murder conviction from Clovis. Police say they believe Amber left Roswell with her husband on her own free will. There is a warrant out for James’ arrest for violating his probation.

[3] Storm chances return to New Mexico starting Friday afternoon An active pattern sets up for Memorial Day weekend, especially across eastern New Mexico where severe storms and heavy rain will be possible.

[4] Bernalillo County 2021 Summer Lunch Program begins in June This summer, kids in Bernalillo County can once again eat for free. The county’s summer lunch program kicks off on Tuesday, June 1, and runs through August 6. The county locations are outside Albuquerque city limits and include the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, and Paradise Hills.

[5] Albuquerque outdoor pools reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend Pools across the city are preparing to fully reopen on Memorial Day. This is the first time in over a year that pools will be open for more than just lap swimming but there will be COVID safety measures in place. Starting on Saturday, May 29 outdoor pools will reopen, and on May 31, Memorial Day, all pools will reopen. The City also hired around 200 lifeguards so far to staff all pools and splash pads.