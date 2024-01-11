Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Two arrested after gun goes off inside Duran’s Central Pharmacy – Police say 28-year-old Jonathan Olivas and 39-year-old Amanda Sheppard turned themselves in Wednesday following a shooting at Duran’s Central Pharmacy. According to APD, Olivas told detectives a .22 caliber revolver was inside Sheppard’s purse, and when it hit the floor, he heard a “pop.” Sheppard told detectives that she didn’t know the firearm was in her purse and believed the loud “pop” was a highchair hitting the floor. Sheppard does not have a concealed carry permit. She is being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment, negligent use of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence. Jonathan Olivas is being charged with tampering with evidence.

[2] State lawmaker looks to pump the brakes on auto theft with stiffer penalties – A new bill calls for streamlining sentencing against convicted car thieves. Representative Cynthia Borrego (D-Albuquerque) is sponsoring the bill. She’s bringing back House Bill 87; it would let prosecutors combine the crimes of stealing, embezzling, and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle in sentencing, allowing for stiffer penalties.

[3] Snow showers and dangerous winds arrive in New Mexico Thursday morning – Breezes will be picking up across the state today, making for a windy afternoon and evening in Albuquerque. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible. We will start to see rain and mixed showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley around midday, followed by scattered snow showers during the afternoon. Scattered snow will move through the southern mountains during the afternoon as well, with more rain and snow eventually making it to far eastern NM by late afternoon through tonight.

[4] NMDOT eyes potential changes to Albuquerque I-25’s notorious ‘S-curve’ – It’s been a long time coming on I-25. A revamp of the freeway’s notorious S-curve between Avenida Cesar Chavez and MLK. Right now, NMDOT is broadly looking at three concepts to get rid of the curve altogether. They are vowing to move forward with an open mind. NMDOT says so far, engineers have not drawn up any specific paths for exactly where the project could go.

[5] Sandia Peak Ski working with new partners to open ski area after two-year closure – For the last two years, the slopes have been empty of skiers and snowboarders. But crews are racing against the seasonal clock to prevent it from turning into three years. Mountain Capital Partners has taken over the operations of Sandia Peak Ski Area. The new management team is working to take advantage of this year’s favorable snowfall and get the area up and running again.