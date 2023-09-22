Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Two suspects arrested in 11-year-old’s fatal shooting outside Isotopes Park – Two suspects have been arrested, accused of the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas who was shot leaving an Isotopes game. Police say it was not road rage, but a case of mistaken identity that led to the shooting. According to police, 22-year-old Jose Romero and 21-year-old Nathen Garley had been in a dispute at the Isotopes game with someone in a white Dodge pickup that looked similar to the vehicle Villegas was in. APD says they identified Romero as a possible suspect within 36 hours of the shooting. The NM State Police Chief said Garley was pulled over a couple days after the shooting with 22 pounds of fentanyl in his car.

[2] Young boy injured in shooting in southwest Albuquerque – Police say a seven-year-old boy is in critical condition following a domestic dispute between his mother and her boyfriend. APD says the man called police just before 3 a.m. Thursday, claiming that his girlfriend shot him. Police say the bullet went through his leg and struck the woman’s young son. The boy was rushed to the hospital. The woman has not yet been identified by police, officials say the mother will face charges. It is unclear what charges she may face.

[3] Breezy winds returning Friday afternoon – Drier weather will be moving in Friday, despite some high to mid-level clouds moving into the state. Breezy winds will return Friday afternoon and that will create an elevated wildfire threat across northeast New Mexico. A cold front will move in from the northwest late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will also bring a chance for rain to northwest parts of the state and as far south as the Albuquerque Metro through early Saturday morning.

[4] Injunction filed against ABQ for removal of homeless personal property – A recent ruling now states the city of Albuquerque is no longer allowed to remove or destroy home people’s property without a warrant. The order comes after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight people whose belongings were seized while living in city parks. Effective Nov. 1, the ruling says property can only be removed if it’s blocking sidewalks, driveways, alleys or if on school grounds. Otherwise, officials need a warrant and must give advance notice and a chance for the owner to reclaim the items. The city says it plans to challenge the injunction.

[5] Comedians hit the stage for Albuquerque Funny Fiesta this weekend – Comedy enthusiasts from across the region are coming to Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta started Thursday with an open mic downtown and will run through the weekend to celebrate humor, entertainment, and artistic expression. Funny Fiesta will feature over 50 local performers and out-of-town comedians. Events will be spread out through multiple venues. For a full list of events, visit Albuquerque Funny Fiesta’s website.