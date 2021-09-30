KRQE Newsfeed: Suspected serial killer, COVID deaths, Rainy day, UNM tax district, Stadium ads

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman – A suspected serial killer arrested in Texas may be connected to the disappearance of a New Mexico woman. Tanya Begay was last seen in 2017 in the Gallup area with her boyfriend, Jason Thornburg. Thornburg is now accused of murdering at least three people in Texas. Investigators say Thornburg also told detectives that he killed his girlfriend. KRQE News 13 reached out to several law enforcement agencies for confirmation that Begay is one of Thornburg’s alleged victims, but have not heard back. Begay’s body has still not been found.

[2] New Mexico continues decline in average number of new COVID-19 cases – COVID cases are going down in New Mexico but deaths and hospitalizations are still a major concern throughout the state. In an update on Wednesday, New Mexico doctors say the unvaccinated account for the majority of deaths and hospitalizations. As expected, the state is still seeing an increase in the number of people dying from COVID. Dr. Scrase believes the 12 deaths we saw this week could rise to over 40 in the coming weeks. Nearly 80% of the state’s adults have at least one dose of the vaccine and about 70% are fully vaccinated.

[3] Heavy rain across New Mexico Thursday and Friday – Grab the rain jacket and umbrella. Heavy rain is starting to move into southern and western New Mexico early Thursday morning, and it will spread north through midday. Scattered showers will be possible in the Metro by mid-late morning, but the heaviest rain arrives in the afternoon and evening. Northern New Mexico will be drier during the day, with showers afternoon and heavy rain Thursday evening and overnight. Snow will even be possible in the San Juan Mountains and high peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11,000′, late Thursday night.

[4] City, UNM working to create tax district for south campus area – The city of Albuquerque and UNM are looking to improve UNM’s south campus. The city council would have to approve the plans making the south campus area its own “tax increment development district.” If approved, about 75% of city gross receipt and property taxes from the area will go into developing it. It could lead to about $620 million dollars in investment over 20 years and create more than 4,000 permanent jobs.

[5] Ad blitz promotes bond for New Mexico United stadium – New Mexico United is not using new ads to encourage people to sign off on a bond for a new stadium, subsidized with a $30 million contribution from the soccer club. HOwever, some are arguing that million to pay off the bond could instead be used to combat homelessness and crime, but United’s owner believes both are important. The $50 million bond goes to the voters Nov. 2.