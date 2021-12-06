KRQE Newsfeed: Suspected arson, Special session, Quiet Monday, Stolen snowman, Big anniversary

Monday’s Top Stories:

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Group demands mosque fire be investigated as hate crime A Civil Rights group is calling for a suspected arson at an Albuquerque mosque to be investigated as a hate crime. Last Monday, surveillance footage captured a woman setting multiple fires near the prayer hall of the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Now, the Council on American Islamic Relations, the country’s largest Muslim Civil Rights group, is demanding the FBI and Albuquerque Police investigate the case as a hate crime. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the FBI or APD.

[2] Special session to address COVID-relief funding, redistricting The legislature reconvenes on Monday for a special session. Their focus will be on approving new legislative district maps and appropriating federal COVID-relief funding. However, the special session isn’t without controversy. A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of lawmakers having a say where the COVID-relief funds are spent. Last week, KRQE News 13 reported that the state treasurer confirmed that Lujan Grisham paid a $269,000 invoice with federal money which appears to violate that Supreme Court order. The Governor’s Office fired back, saying the money was for services rendered that was obligated before the Supreme Court issued its stay and added that the money would be put back. KRQE News 13 is waiting to confirm that has happened.

[3] Much cooler temperatures while rain, snow, and wind return this week A backdoor cold front moved into the state overnight, and temperatures are very chilly to start our Monday. Most areas are below freezing, with much of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado in the teens and low 20s. Today will be 5-35 degrees colder than Sunday, with most high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will start sunny, but clouds arrive from the north and west during the afternoon, turning skies partly cloudy.

[4] Thieves take off with 20-foot inflatable snowman An Albuquerque man is on the lookout for his yard decorations after he says someone stole them. It wasn’t just any decoration, it was one he was sure wouldn’t be a target for thieves. Jared Meyer is now looking for his 20-foot inflatable snowman. He says his surveillance camera caught video of the vehicle involved in the theft that occurred sometime Saturday night near Rio Grande and Griegos. Meyer says that the snowman is part of a much larger holiday display he puts on every year. He says he filed a police report but wouldn’t press charges if the snowman was returned.

[5] ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden and Aquarium celebrating 25th anniversary The ABQ BioPark is celebrating the Aquarium and Botanic Garden’s 24th anniversary with a year-long celebration. The BioPark plans to celebrate how far the park has come since opening in 1996 while taking a look at the future and what’s to come. The park will showcase a new animal every month and January’s featured animal is the sea turtle.