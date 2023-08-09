Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police video shows high-speed, drunk-driving crash in Gallup – NMSP are looking for teen accused of causing a crash while driving drunk. Police say 19-year-old Darren Snyder sped past one of their patrol cars back in April in Gallup. They said there was two other people in his vehicle. When officers began to chase Snyder, they say he sped off, running a red light and causing a crash. Police say they found alcohol in his car. A warrant is out for his arrest after he failed to show up for his hearing.

[2] President Biden arrives in Albuquerque – President Joe Biden arrived in Albuquerque on Tuesday as a part of a tour of the Southwest. He’s focusing on climate change during his visit. Wednesday afternoon, the President Biden is set to discuss what the administration is calling a boom in clean energy manufacturing. After leaving New Mexico, he will head to Salt Lake City, Utah.

[3] Drier air limits rain chances across New Mexico Wednesday – Drier air is moving into northern, central and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, which will keep those areas dry during the day. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible in the west and southwest mountains, the lower Rio Grande Valley and the Sacramento Mountains. The Metro may see sprinkles late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, with the hottest temperatures in southeast New Mexico.

[4] Mechanical problems put ABQ BioPark electric shuttle on pause – The new electric tram is a big project the city finished earlier this year. However, that project has now come to a stop again after continued problems. The tram opened in February this year, carrying people between the zoo and the aquarium. The city said electrical problems are at the heart of the delay. KRQE asked the city for more details on what exactly broke on the tram, and they stated some of the fans used to cool down the mechanics on the tram need to be replaced; they don’t know how long the tram will take to repair.

[5] Bernalillo County and city of Albuquerque to revitalize historic stretches of road – Bernalillo County approved a resolution to collaborate with the city of Albuquerque Tuesday night. They will be working to revitalize stretches of road along the original Route 66. The plan covers Sunset Rd. and Isleta Blvd. all the way from Central to Isleta Pueblo. The city also passed their resolution to expand their Route 66 restoration projects.