Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] APD shares photos of suspect vehicle from deadly shooting near Isotopes Park – APD says an 11-year-old boy is dead and the boy’s aunt is critically injured after a possible road rage shooting near Isotopes Park Wednesday night. Police said the vehicle the victims were riding in may have cut off another vehicle while leaving Isotopes Park. Police said the suspect’s vehicle made a U-turn and began to follow the victim’s vehicle. A total of 17 shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle toward the victim’s vehicle. APD shared photos of the suspect’s vehicles from the shooting. The vehicle is believed to be a newer Dodge Durango SRT. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-7867.

[2] AFR crews respond to home explosion in Nob Hill – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says a home near Ridgeley Ave. and Montclaire Dr. in Nob Hill exploded Thursday. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Homeowner Kevin Wilson, says his daughters were in the back of the house with their three dogs when the home exploded. AFR said there was major damage and collapse to the front of the home. AFR says NM Gas detected a high level of gas in the ground surrounding the home. Surrounding homes are evacuated until concentrations of gas fall to a safe level.

[3] Hot weekend with more rain chances around New Mexico – Friday will be a hot day, with highs climbing back into record territory. Upper 80s, 90s and 100s are expected through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will stay hotter than normal through Monday, only dropping off a few degrees over the weekend. More moisture will arrive in the state Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move into New Mexico on Monday. This will bring a big cool down of 10 to 20 degrees by Tuesday.

[4] ‘Tag Your Tots’ helps parents find lost children at NM State Fair – The New Mexico State Fair along with State Police are reminding parents to keep an eye on their children. “Tag Your Tots” is available to help parents locate their children quickly. First, a parent’s and child’s information is collected by State Police. Then the child gets a wristband with a unique ID number, making it easier for them to be reunited with their parents. Police also said a picture of the child from that day is helpful. The “Tag Your Tots” program is free and is available throughout the State Fair.

[5] Bernalillo County receives funds to address litter – The New Mexico Tourism Department is giving Bernalillo County funds to help reduce litter. The county will get a little over $20,600. Some of the funds will go toward Scrap Tire Amnesty Days, which allows residents from the unincorporated parts of the county to dispose of up to eight tires for free. Funds will also go toward helping inform community members how to properly separate trash and recycling.