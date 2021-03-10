KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect Search, Alcohol overhaul, Widespread wind, Combating crime, Waiting to open

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD: Person of interest named in connection to bodies found at Sunport APD is looking for 47-year-old Sean Lannon, a second person of interest related to the investigation of the four bodies found inside a car parked at the Sunport. His ex wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon is one of the victims. Jennifer and two of the victims went missing from Grants in January while the fourth victim is from Albuquerque. Sean Lannon is also wanted for a homicide in New Jersey and investigators believe he’s still there. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward leading to his arrest. Police are also still looking for Daniel Lemos, another person of interest in the case.

[2] Lawmakers approve dramatic overhaul of NM liquor laws The Senate approved a sweeping alcohol bill, sending it to the governor’s desk. House Bill 255 would allow grocery stores and restaurants to deliver alcohol to your home. It also modifies beer and wine licenses to include spirits. One change bans the sale of mini liquor bottles for off-site consumption statewide and one amendment by George Munoz bans the sale of hard liquor at convenience stores just in McKinley County. If the governor signs the bill, it will become law on July 1.

[3] Dry and sunny Wednesday with very gusty winds This morning’s commute will be dry and sunny across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures are chilly in northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado, but very mild in southern New Mexico. Today will be a slightly cooler day, with sunny skies for all except the Four Corners, and very gusty wind. The wind is the big story today, and it will be windier than yesterday for everyone. Wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all of eastern New Mexico, where winds will gust up to around 50 mph from the southwest.

[4] Albuquerque man hosting free anti-crime course for the community An Albuquerque man is trying to combat crime with a course on how to avoid being caught up in a bad situation. Robbie Sanchez has experience helping homeowners and businesses lock up safely. The two-hour course will cover everything from self-defense to analyzing past cases to see how and if they could have been avoided. Sanchez says taking the course doesn’t stop crime from happening, it just makes sure it doesn’t happen to you. Because of the pandemic, in-person attendance is limited for the course and also available online. The course starts on March 24 and is free.

[5] New Mexico Museum of Space History delays reopening One state-run museum is still waiting to reopen and it’s not because of COVID-19. The Space History Museum in Alamogordo ran into complications while renovating its restrooms, including erosion, blockages, and leaks. To give them time to fix the problem, they will stay closed until at least early May. When it does reopen, visitors will get to check out new exhibits including a space flight and satellite gallery.