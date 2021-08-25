KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect named, PED COVID plans, Dry, hot day, Extended learning funds, Climbing competition

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] Suspect named in a decades-old murder case – The Albuquerque Police Department says they could have a break in several cold cases. Fifty-three-year-old Paul Apodaca has confessed to being the killer in three high-profile murders from more than 30 years ago. He’s also admitting to committing three rapes. Police say last month Apodcaca showed up at a University of New Mexico police station and confessed to the gruesome murders. The first being the death of 18-year-old Kaitlynn Arquette, who was shot in her car. Apodaca was at the scene of that murder but was never questioned by the police. As of now, Apodaca has not been charged with Arquette’s murder as detectives are working to verify his story. APD says Apodaca also admitted to stabbing UNM students Althea Oakley in 1988.

[2] NMPED asking districts to come up with plans to handle COVID outbreaks in schools – With some schools across New Mexico seeing COVID cases, instead of forcing schools to shut down after four COVID rapid responses, the Public Education Department is working to balance in-person learning while still remaining safe. This leaves the decision up to individual districts. Districts need to get their unique plans submitted to the PED by Sept. 8. Due to the recent COVId surge, they are mandating masks for fall sports, including outdoor sports like soccer and football with a few exceptions in some counties.

[3] Another hot, dry day ahead of stormier skies Thursday – Wednesday morning is dry and sunny for all. The northern and west mountains are starting in the 30s and 40s, so you will need warmer layers. The afternoon will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.

[4] Some NM school districts opt-out of extended learning programs – School districts that have been given access to funding meant to extend the school year and catch up on lost learning from the pandemic haven’t been taking advantage of it. In January, New Mexico lawmakers set aside $280 million for two different extended learning programs. One program adds ten school days to the year and the other is K-5+ which adds 25 school days for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. According to analysts, about $217 million set aside for these programs is untouched and will go back into the education budget for next year.

[5] Gym to host North American climbing competition – Starting Wednesday, Stone Age Climbing Gym is hosting the North American athletes in three areas including bouldering, speed, and lead climbing. People can view the competition in person at the gym or online via the live feed on USA Climbing’s YouTube channel.