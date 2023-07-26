Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man accused of killing Alamogordo officer faces murder charge – Dominic De La O is facing first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and eight other charges. He is accused of shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson during a pursuit on July 15 after Ferguson tried to pull him over for no headlights or tail lights. De La O’s arraignment is scheduled for August 14.

[2] Albuquerque mother searches for answers after 19-year-old shot on Fourth of July – APD said 19-year-old Alana Gamboa was found dead inside her car off Kathryn and Columbia in Southeast Albuquerque. Investigators claimed she was shot to death. That’s all the information Andrea Aguirre, Gamboa’s mother, said the police have given her. Through the heartbreak of losing her daughter, she said frustrated with the lack of transparency from APD. KRQE checked with APD for an update on the investigation. A spokesperson only replied they “have nothing they can report on.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

[3] New Mexico sees more record heat, showers and storms – Temperatures will be back in record territory today. Highs will climb to 100 degrees and warmer in the middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners and all of southern New Mexico. Heat advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern and western mountains again this afternoon. The Metro may see isolated, light showers. The northeast highlands and east plains will see showers and storms.

[4] New Mexico on-track to break the records for heat-related illness hospital visits – Since April 1, 2023, there have been at least 480 emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses in New Mexico, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). The data comes from non-federal emergency rooms in New Mexico. Cases at Indian Health Service clinics and Veterans Affairs clinics are not included in the reports, meaning there could be even more cases not counted in NMDOH numbers.

[5] Ruidoso assistant football coach is in need of a handicap vehicle – Sergio Lopez has always had a passion for football, he started editing videos for the Ruidoso High School football team in 2011 and today he is the assistant football coach. Diagnosed at just 3-years-old with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lopez has been in a wheelchair for most of his life. But getting to and from practice is becoming challenging for Lopez, whose van is reaching 200,000 miles. He’s hoping to invest in a car that will make transportation a lot less stressful, but it comes with a hefty price tag. A GoFundMe page was created to help him get his handicap vehicle.