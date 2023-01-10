Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of ABQ elected leaders – Police are working to sort out which shootings of homes and offices of local elected leaders are related now that someone is in custody. During a news conference Monday, APD Chief Harold Medina offered few details. All APD would say is the suspect is a man under the age of 50. This comes after APD announced a sixth elected official had his home shot at in December. Medina said they have found links between at least some of the shootings. All six targeted leaders are democrats. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shootings to contact them.

[2] Pediatric respiratory task force leaving UNM Children’s Hospital – UNM Children’s Hospital will no longer have the support of a federal team that was dispatched to deal with a surge in pediatric respiratory cases. The team of 14 arrived December 31 when the hospital was operating at 118% capacity. The team was sent to help staff who were overwhelmed caring for that surge of patience. The task force left Monday night and were prepared to stay for up to two weeks.

[3] Warm and windy ahead of Wednesday storm – Temperatures are warming up today, with unseasonal and even near-record warmth. The wind, warm temperatures and low humidity is prompting Red Flag Warnings in the far east plains. The storm will cross the Rockies on Wednesday, bringing through a cold front in the morning. This will cool temperatures down on Wednesday, and bring in snow and rain showers.

[4] Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support – He was a middle school student killed during an act of bravery. In the fall of 2021, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say he was standing up to fellow classmate, Juan Saucedo Jr., for bullying others when Saucedo pulled out a gun and shot Bennie. The city plans to honor him by renaming Washington Middle School Park to Bennie J. Hargrove Park. The proposal will go before the Metro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Tuesday for a vote.

[5] ‘Hoppy Grandma’ scholarship opens for first time – The “Hoppy Grandma” scholarship in honor of an Albuquerque legend known for her love of beer has officially opened up for applicants. Carmen Duran passed away at 102 years in November. for over a year her family has worked to finalize her legacy. The scholarship is open to master brewers in Colorado, Utah, southern Wyoming and New Mexico. $3,000 will go to the winner and can be used towards brewing courses.