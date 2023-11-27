Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Man shot, killed by APD during shoplifting incident identified – APD says during a retail crime operation Saturday evening officers were notified that two people were shoplifting inside the Kohl’s near 528 and Ellison. Officers confronted the suspects, Pete Martinez and his girlfriend Monica Montoya. Police say the two had taken more than $1,000 in merchandise. APD says Martinez led officers on a chase, eventually pulling out a gun. Police say Martinez refused to drop his weapon and was shot by police. Martinez died on scene.

[2] 15-year-old suspect in Coronado Center shooting turns himself in – APD says 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya turned himself in Sunday night. This comes after investigators say a fight broke out between several teens inside Coronado Center Friday afternoon. Police say during the fight Montoya pulled out a gun and started chasing two of the teens. Police say Montoya then exited the mall and fired a shot at the building.

[3] Chilly and cloudier start to the work week – Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today, with overcast skies mainly south of I-40. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon, with highs in the 40s and 50s across the state. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days, with sun and clouds, and cooler than normal temperatures.

[4] ABQ Mountain Rescue Council warns about false trails in Sandia Mountains – Albuquerque Mountain Rescue is advising hikers to use proper navigation tools to stay safe on hikes in the Sandia Mountains. The council says hikers are getting lost on false trails or using general apps like Google or Apple maps to find trails that may not exist. Officials say they rescue about 80 hikers a year.

[5] River of lights receives national recognition – River of Lights is receiving national recognition as one of the best holiday light displays in the country. For the past four years, River of Lights has placed in the USA Today top ten for ‘best botanical garden holiday lights.’ Last year, the event was recognized by Fodors Travel as the best spot to see holiday lights in New Mexico.