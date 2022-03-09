Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD ID’s massage parlor murder suspect – The Albuquerque Police Department say fingerprints have identified Rafael Marquez to multiple cases around Albuquerque. Police say his fingerprints were found at the scene of a westside massage parlor where he killed an employee. Five days later police say Marquez went on a crime spree, breaking into homes, stealing cars and kidnapping three women. He’s also being investigated for the Christmas Eve murder of David Brown. Marquez was shot and killed by Bernalillo County Sherriff’s Deputies after a chase that ended near Belen

[2] APD and FBI arrest serial bank robber tied to 9 incidents – Albuquerque Police announced the arrest of an alleged serial bank robber. APD Chief Harold Medina said officers arrested Evan Lemmon on Monday. Lemmon is accused of having a role in as many as nine bank robberies in the Albuquerque area since late September. Detectives tracked Lemmon to a home on Salem Road, where they took him into custody and collected evidence from the house.

[3] Breezy and warmer Wednesday, as winter storm moves in – This morning is very cold, dry and partly sunny. Rounds of clouds will move through central and northern New Mexico today, making for a mostly to partly sunny day. Temperatures will warm up this afternoon, highs climbing around 5-10 degrees from yesterday’s highs. This will be with the help of west/southwest winds in the state. Winds will become gusty during the afternoon, at around 25-35 mph. Higher gusts of 35-40 mph will be possible in the east slopes of all mountains.

[4] UNM will lift mask mandate – The University of New Mexico has announced it will lift its indoor mask mandate amid the waning COVID spread. The end of the mask mandate will go into effect March 19. The end of the mandate applies to the main campus and branch campuses, except the Gallup campus, where COVID levels are still high.

[5] 71-year-old CNM student finds new career in health and wellness – At 71 years old, a local woman decided it was time for a new adventure. Happiness, and joy, are what Irene Ballard was looking for following the death of her husband. She is now enrolled at CNM and she says going back to school has fueled her passion for health and wellness. Ballard is set to graduate from CNM this year and wants launch her own coaching business.