Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] 1 dead, 1 charged in fatal crash in Albuquerque home – 52-year-old Mark Castello is facing charges after being accused of driving through a stop sign and crashing into a home in northeast Albuquerque, killing the homeowner. Thursday, near Indian School and Eubank, police say Castello crashed into a car parked in a garage, pushing it into the home where the 74-year-old homeowner was sitting. The victim was pinned between the vehicle and a wall. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police say Castello admitted to smoking meth and marijuana before driving.

[2] $1.8M allocated toward improving lighting in downtown Albuquerque – The state will be providing nearly 2 million dollars to the city of Albuquerque to improve lighting on downtown streets. Crews will repair, replace, and upgrade more than 650 lights. Over the past five years, the city added 500 new street lights including 100 in the downtown area. Officials said the majority of the street lights are LED. The city also plans to add eight new lights on Marquette and in the Third Street parking lot. Mayor Tim Keller said the lighting will make downtown safer.

[3] Quiet end to 2023, storm arrives after New Years Day – It will be a sunny day, statewide, and temperatures will be around a degree warmer than Thursday. We will see gradual warming through Saturday, but a cold front will start to cool New Mexico from north to south on Sunday and Monday. The next storm will bring chances for rain and light snow to central and southern NM on Tuesday. This will be a low impact storm.

[4] Historic ‘Lindy’s Diner’ to be listed for sale in January 2024 – An iconic diner in downtown Albuquerque is now officially going on the market. Lindy’s Diner, located on 5th and Central, owned by the Vatoseows and is a part of the historic Bliss Building at Fifth and Central. The family hopes the new owners will carry on the legacy of the building. A previous listing of the building was $1.3 million.

[5] New Mexico wildlife officials say Mexican Wolf may resurge – 50 years after a key wildlife law was enacted, officials in New Mexico said they’re seeing the return of an iconic animal. The National Park Service said the Mexican Wolf has traveled back to its original habitat, signaling the success of a program under the Endangered Species Act. Officials said the recent sighting of the female wolf known as “Asha” in the Valles Caldera, is a sign that environmental conditions are improving for the animal to return.