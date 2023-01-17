Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected leaders. Detectives say Pena paid the men cash and sent text messages with the leaders’ addresses, but went along for one of the shootings and pulled the trigger himself. Pena had served five years in prison in 2008 for leading a burglary ring.

[2] Multi-family project proposed for University Heights neighborhood – Albuquerque’s environmental planning commission will be voting Thursday on a new multi-family housing project. DK Developments plans to turn a vacant home near Lead and Girard into a bigger development for families. Some neighbors say they support the move. The project would encourage growth in a high-demand part of the city, close to UNM and Nob Hill.

[3] More snow, rain and wind across New Mexico Tuesday – Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado. Eastern and southern New Mexico will see scattered rain and even a thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening. Precipitation will mostly end tonight, but some mountain snow showers may linger through midday Wednesday.

[4] Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade – A historic Albuquerque fire station could soon see new life in a proposal from an Albuquerque city councilor. Built in 1920, the “Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station” is part of the 27-acre rail yards site near 2nd and Atlantic Ave. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to fund upgrades and maintenance work with his latest proposal. Once renovations are done, Benton says they would look into different ideas such as turning it into a restaurant or brewery. The resolution is set to be heard in late February.

[5] Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help – An Albuquerque woman is keeping her husband’s memory alive with their collection of autographs. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Pamela and her late husband started collecting autographs four years ago. It was something they loved to do. Her husband passed away in 2020, but Pamela has not stopped buying more guitars and adding more signatures. She says she hopes to one day learn how to play the guitars.