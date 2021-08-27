KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Cold-case murders, Afternoon storms, City honors civilian, Zozobra art show

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] APD arrest murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor, fled from police custody – A murder suspect who was on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor is back in police custody. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said they quickly used their resources to track down 19-year-old Trey Bausby. APD says they arrested Bausby near Central and Tramway late last night. Bausby is accused of stabbing and killing Jessica Benavidez in the parking lot of the Amberly Suites on Hotel Circle in January.

[2] Suspect in cold-case murders now linked to 1990 rape case – APD will be taking a closer look at an old rape case after an Albuquerque man confessed to the crime. That case was long tied up in the rape kit backlog. Paul Apodaca was one of the first in New Mexico ordered to register as a sex offender, and the city has had a copy of DNA since 1995. Apodaca also confessed to two high-profile cold case murders. APD says Apodaca is connected to a rape that happened in the early 90s. Officials say he confessed to three other old rapes but his DNA has only been tied to one.

[3] Milder start to the weekend, more PM scattered storms – Milder temperatures with the muggier air in place on Friday. Expect more late afternoon/evening thunderstorms across central New Mexico. The weekend also looks similar as some upper-level energy keeps the storms alive from southwest to northeast. Some flash flooding will be possible over the higher spots. We’ll still have the summer heat with us over the weekend as highs contend with 90 degrees for Albuquerque and points south.

[4] City honors civilian, PSA for life-saving efforts during Juan Tabo police shooting – The city of Albuquerque is honoring the two people who helped save the lives of APD officers shot last week. Albuquerque resident Johnny Garcia found officer Mario Verbeck after he had been shot near Juan Tabo and Mountain. Garcia says he used the officer’s radio to call for help. Meanwhile, police service aide Jaquelin Hernandez-Zarate rushed to put a tourniquet on officer James Eichel who was shot in the arm. Thursday, officer Eichel was released from the University of New Mexico Hospital and officer Verbeck is still in the hospital recovering.

[5] Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic – Next week, Old Man Gloom will go up in flames and this weekend will be your chance to add your personal glooms to his giant head in person. Friday in Santa Fe, the event will open with an art show and a chance to take pictures with Zozobra. Then Saturday, the art show will continue and people will be able to purchase merchandise and tickets for next week’s event as well as listen to live music from multiple artists.