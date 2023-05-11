Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect in custody following police shooting in southeast Albuquerque – APD Chief Harold Medina said Wednesday night officers were sent to the area of San Pedro and Anderson for a shot spotter activation and officers were involved in an exchange of gunfire when they arrived on scene. The suspect was wounded in the exchange. Chief Medina says the man fled on foot and hid in the area after the shooting. Officers were able to find the man and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Medina says the man’s condition is unknown, but he is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the incident.

[2] Barelas neighbors battle over proposed mixed-use affordable housing development – A protest was held Wednesday in an effort to stop a developer from making a zoning change that would allow a mixed-use development in Albuquerque’s historic Barelas neighborhood. The developer said a mixed-use project would include a maximum of three stories to include affordable housing, retail spaces for small, locally owned businesses, and what many neighbors said they are in opposition of, a local beer and wine taproom. A Planning and Zoning meeting is set for the project next Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Plaza Del Sol building.

[3] Parts of New Mexico sees wind, high fire danger and storms – The storm that brought extreme winds to the state on Wednesday is still spinning through northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast New Mexico this afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will stay drier and sunnier. Winds will kick back up in northern New Mexico this afternoon. Friday will be a calmer day, with sunny and dry skies. Rain chances return all weekend for the entire state.

[4] Las Tusas Fire near Sapello prompts closures, evacuations – A wildfire sparked near Sapello. It closed down roads and prompted evacuations, officials said. The Las Tusas Fire is close to the community of Sapello and about 13 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The fire is located along Highway 94. Evacuations are underway for Sapello on Highway 518, Las Tusas residents along Highway 94 from mile marker 0 to 5, and La Tewa. Evacuees can go to the Abe Montoya Recreation Center in Las Vegas. NMDOT said NM 266 at mile marker 0 and Highway 94 are closed because of the fire.

[5] Eisenhower Middle School’s Five Star Show Choir take first at national competition – Students from Eisenhower Middle School’s Five Star Show Choir took first place at a national competition in California. William Gonzales, the choir teacher, said students started rehearsing in August and continued with their practice before school, where they get coaching via Zoom from instructors in New York. Five Star Choir is a combination of 6, 7 and 8th graders. Eisenhower Middle School was the only school representing New Mexico. They performed a 12-minute medley that included songs from the Doobie Brothers and Whitney Houston