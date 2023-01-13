Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter – Surveillance video shows a customer shooting up an Albuquerque nightclub before people step in and take his gun away. Three women can be seen brawling at Leo’s Nightclub in the north valley. The shooter, who police identified as Oscar Valdez, is seen firing shots in the air. A bargoer steps in and gets pistol whipped. Both he and the gunman get shot in the arm in the process. Within moments, the DJ is wrestling the gun away form the shooter. The DJ then follows the shooter to the parking lot, where the shooter allegedly tries to run him over. Then the gunman is seen pulling a shotgun from his SUV and unloading on the nightclub. Valdez is being held behind bars until trial.

[2] New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget – The legislative committee is looking to add an additional billion dollars to the state budget, bringing the total budget up to $9.4 billion. They are proposing $80 million to backfill Medicaid spending and are looking to give 5% pay raises to state workers and teachers. The Legislative Finance committee is also recommending spending $1 billion on rebate checks for New Mexicans.

[3] Nice end to work week, storm arrives over the weekend – High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. Saturday will be even warmer, but cloudier, with windier conditions in and around the mountains. The next storm will start to bring snow to the San Juan Mountains late Saturday night. Snow will move into western NM by Sunday morning, spreading into the northern and central mountains throughout the day, and rain showers moving in to the low elevations.

[4] City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes – Albuquerque Fire Rescue will be breaking ground on a new fire station this summer and hope to develop a new public safety center in southwest Albuquerque. Officials say Station 23 will help response times in the area significantly. The city also plans to add an APD substation and Albuquerque Transit station to the property. Hoping the state will grant $10 million to complete the rest of the public safety complex.

[5] Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project – Construction is underway for the next phase of the Mesa del Sol Sports Complex. Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project. The plan is for 32 fields to be built including four that are synthetic turf. The complex will host a large number of sports including soccer, football, cricket, cross country, and lacrosse.