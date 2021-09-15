KRQE Newsfeed: Subway shooting, Militia group lawsuit, More storms, BioPark concerns, Schwebach Farms

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] Police: Suspected robber shot, killed by Subway employee near Albuquerque airport – More details are expected to be released about the suspected armed robber of an Albuquerque Subway, who police say was killed by an employee of the restaurant. It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Subway on Gibson near I-25. Police say the armed robber was confronting an employee when another employee came out of a back room and shot the robber. Police say it’s too soon to know if this is considered a justifiable homicide. The New Mexico Business Coalition says they’re not surprised some workers are carrying guns, citing the rise in crime in the metro.

[2] District attorney’s lawsuit against militia group moves forward – The district attorney says he’s moving full steam ahead with his lawsuit against an armed militia group known as the Civil Guard. In June, members of the militia group showed up armed at a protest against the Juan De Onate statue in Old Town. The Civil Guard claimed they were there to protect the statue from the crowd, who wanted it removed. The DA says they had the right to be there but did not have the right to act as law enforcement. The group tried to get the lawsuit tossed out, but the judge rejected their argument that they were protected by the first and second amendments.

[3] More storms Wednesday in southern New Mexico – Wednesday morning is chilly in northern New Mexico with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. The Rio Grande Valley and southern New Mexico are warmer, with temps in the 50s and 60s. Winds are breezy in the metro, thanks to the backdoor cold front sending easterly winds into the Tijeras Canyon. The winds will die down throughout the morning commute, leaving the area quieter during the day. As the cold front pushes south, showers and storms will be possible in southern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening.

[4] BioPark staff, community concerned after bacterial infection leaves one Siamang alive – A contagious bacterial infection has claimed another member of the Albuquerque BioPark’s ape family. Rue, a 2-month-old siamang died on Monday. His mother and father have also died from that same infection. BioPark staff says they did everything they could to try and save Rue’s life, even getting an infant animal care specialist from the Cincinnati Zoo to help out. The staff says Rue’s brother, Eerie the only surviving siamang, is slowly recovering from the infection. Meanwhile, the BioPark says the orangutans and gorillas are also making progress.

[5] Schwebach Farms able to salvage some of its pinto bean crop – Good news for loyal customers of Schwebach Farms, they were able to salvage part of their coveted pinto bean crop. Last week’s storm devastated the Moriarty farm. They say they were able to save some pinto beans, but not the entire crop. Many people pre-order and buy big sacks. Those at the farm say because of the low supply there will be no preorders. It will be first-come, first-served.