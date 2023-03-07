Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Two APS students injured at Cedar Ridge Park shooting in northwest Albuquerque – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon, Mar. 6, at Cedar Ridge Park near Coors Boulevard between I-40 and Central Avenue. The park is just south of West Mesa High School. One person, identified as a female West Mesa student, has been shot but her injuries are not life-threatening. A second person, a male eCADEMY student, was injured while fleeing from the gunfire. According to APD, that male was not shot. The Albuquerque Police Department‘s Gun Violence Reduction Unit has taken over the investigation.

[2] Local man who originally turned down armorer job on ‘Rust’ speaks out -The man originally offered the job for armorer on the set of “Rust” has spoken out. Scot Rasmussen has been in the film industry since the 1980’s and for the last decade, working mostly as a prop master and armorer. He said he was offered the jobs of both prop master and armorer for the movie “Rust,” but quickly had concerns regarding the project. He asked the production team to just work as the armorer. He says he never heard back and they ended up hiring Hannah Gutierrez reed. 10 days before the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rasmussen said he was asked to come back.

[3] Spotty rain showers and mild temperatures – Spotty rain and high mountain snow showers are moving across the state today, with a chance for some sprinkles in the Metro, and mostly along and south of the I-40 corridor. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday, and the winds will be coming in from the southwest, and gustiest in the east plains, up to around 25-35 mph.

[4] Albuquerque city councilor pushes for legislation over problem properties – City Councilor Pat Davis is introducing legislation that amends existing ordinances regarding nuisance properties. The legislation would expand the definition of public nuisance, adds civil fines, and changes the hearing and administrative appeals process. According to Councilor Davis, one of the issues with the current nuisance ordinance is that when an officer writes a citation it has to go to court. He says, a city hearing officer can hear a case, propose some resolutions, and help to solve your problem within 30 or 60 days.

[5] Albuquerque Isotopes single game tickets on sale – Albuquerque Isotopes individual game tickets are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 75 home games, including promotional nights, at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or the Isotopes box office. For a full list of the Isotopes 2023 season promotional schedule, click here. The home opener for the Isotopes is Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Salt Lake City Bees. This kicks off a six-game home stand that goes through Sunday, April 9th.