Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School – One student at West Mesa High School may face federal charges after their gun went off during class. According to Albuquerque Public Schools, the gun went off just before noon Wednesday in a woodshop class. No one was hurt. The school was under a shelter-in-place for 1.5 hours. Police later found the student who brought the gun to campus at a nearby park and took him into custody. The name of the student has not been released. The school district says they will be providing counseling and resources to students affected by the incident.

[2] Lapel video shows October fight linked to UNM shooting – A newly released police body cam video from the fight at a Lobo-Aggie football came this fall. It happened the night of October 15. For several minutes, the New Mexico State Police officer and a New Mexico State University officer are trying to break up the fight. Aggie basketball player Michael Peake is seen in the video, and Brandon Travis. Seconds later, Peake throws another blow at someone. It takes numerous people to hold him back.

[3] Another cold front to bring colder temperatures – Thursday morning is freezing across the state, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties. The skies are mostly clear and the winds are light. Thursday will be chilly, with similar temperatures to Wednesday, climbing back into the 30s, 40s and 50s.

[4] NM Higher Education Department: Enrollment up 4% thanks to scholarship program – The Department of Higher Education is asking lawmakers for a funding increase for the Opportunity Scholarship. The department says enrollment is up 4% this fall after years of steady decline. A quarter of the Opportunity Scholarship awardees were 25 or older, while nearly 27% were first-time freshmen. The Opportunity Scholarship originally received $75 million of non-recurring funds.

[5] NMSU launches ticket incentive program for Quick Lane Bowl – New Mexico State University is looking for ways to pay for its first bowl game in five years. NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia estimates it could cost the university nearly $700,000 to go. The university will get 150,000 from the Quick Lane Bowl and revenue for some ticket sales. To raise money, they are launching a ticket incentive program for fans who can’t make it to Detroit. Fans who buy tickets will be eligible for Aggie keepsakes. The tickets will also be donated to Detroit youth.