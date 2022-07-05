Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to building fire near Botanic Gardens – Officials are still investigating a fire at an abandoned building near the BioPark broke out Monday morning. AFR responded to the building near Central and New York, when crews arrived smoked could bee seen coming through the roof of the building. Officials say it took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control and it’s not the first time they have been called to this building. No injuries were reported, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

[2] Freedom 4th returns to Balloon Fiesta Park after two-year hiatus – Freedom Fourth was back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Officials say it took four days to prepare for Monday night’s show. The firework show lasted roughly 21 minutes and featured thousands of shells. The event also featured local breweries, band including country music band Shenandoah. Officials say pre pandemic between 50,000 – 60,000 people would attend. This years attendance numbers have not yet been released.

[3] Drier air and hotter temperatures this week – Tuesday morning is mild, humid and partly cloudy across the state. A few showers are ending in central New Mexico, and all areas should be drier by mid-morning until the early afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains today, with the heaviest storms expected in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, Sacramento Mountains and nearby southeast plains. Drier air will arrive in western and central New Mexico. As we go into the second half of the week, high pressure will build over the west and Four Corners, creating drier conditions, and heating temperatures up through the weekend. We will see the hottest temperatures since early-mid June.

[4] Return of the burn: 2022 Zozobra tickets now on sale – Tickets for the 98th burning of Zozobra are officially on sale. The burning is back in-person this year. Online, early purchase general admission tickets are priced at $18 for New Mexico residents after a new $6 dollar discount for locals. Kids 10 and under are still free. The burning of Zozobra is happening September 2nd at Fort Marcy Park.

[5] “I Pledge Project” gives kids a chance at free ice cream – The “I Pledge” project gives kids a chance to get a sweet treat this summer. All through the month of July, children across the country can recite the pledge to be rewarded with free ice cream. 43 states across the country are participating in the “I Pledge” project. Even some locations in New Mexico will be participating. For more information on the project visit the I Pledge Project website.