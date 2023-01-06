Friday Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.

[2] Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect licenses, insurance under proposed House bill – A New Mexico lawmaker is pushing for stricter traffic laws that would be harder on drivers who receive citations. Albuquerque State Representative Miguel Garcia is pushing House Bill 22, which would allow local governments to treat the citations like real traffic tickets. Garcia said civil fines for traffic enforcement cameras aren’t doing enough to change driver behavior.

[3] Friday storm brings wind and light snow, but quieter weekend ahead – It is a warmer morning across the state, with most temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. The skies will be partly cloudy Friday. Snow is coming down in Pagosa Springs, and more snow is expected in the San Juan and northern mountains Friday.

[4] Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again – A locally owned restaurant is back open in Santa Fe after hate field vandalism destroyed their building in 2020. India Palace was targeted by vandals who left behind more than $100,000 in damages and racial slurs spray painted on the walls. The new owner, who has worked there since 1994, said he is thankful for the support. The FBI and Santa Fe Police are still investigating the vandalism.

[5] Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter. The promotion will run through January 31 and includes spaying or neutering, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations.