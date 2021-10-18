KRQE Newsfeed: Strike averted, House fire, Breezy day, Voicing concerns, Fundraiser

Monday’s Top Stories:

Monday’s Five Facts:

[1] Local union reacts to deal between film and TV crews, studios A potential nationwide strike planned for Monday for the film industry has been avoided, at least for now. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage employees have reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Union members have expressed growing concerns surrounding poor working conditions. According to the new deal, living wages, rest breaks, affordable health care and more are being addressed. Representatives with the union in New Mexico are happy right now however, it’s not a done deal yet as workers now have to approve of the deal. The deal is specifically for Hollywood locals. New Mexico workers still have some work to do.

[2] One person, two dogs rescued from Sunday apartment fire Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating a house fire in the southeast part of the city. Investigators say when fire crews arrived, the apartment near Gibson and San Mateo was filled with flames and heavy smoke. One person was sent to a local hospital and two dogs were treated at an emergency vet. The mother of the person living at the apartment says she’s grateful for the crew’s lifesaving work. She added that when she arrived, crews were giving the dogs oxygen. There’s no word on the victims’ condition as of Monday morning.

[3] Quick storm brings wind and cooler temperatures This morning is milder than in recent days, with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s. Daytime temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, climbing into the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Skies are partly sunny this morning, but clouds will clear out by midday and afternoon, leading to more sunshine. Winds will be picking up this afternoon as the next storm system crosses the Rockies. Winds will be gustiest in the west mountains and Four Corners and the northern high terrain, with maximum wind gusts to around 40 mph.

[4] Barelas community leaders hold press conference ahead of United Stadium bond vote In just a few weeks, Albuquerque residents will vote on a $50 million bond to cover the majority of the cost of a multi-purpose stadium. Over the weekend, leaders of the historic Barelas neighborhood held a press conference to allow residents to voice some of their concerns. One is that they’re going to be priced out of their homes. Some Barelas residents said they support the stadium. Many residents say they’re supportive of the city council passing a resolution to create a community benefits agreement no matter which neighborhood the potential stadium is built in.

[5] New Mexico Museum of Natural History holds online holiday auction The fundraising arm for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History is hosting its “Cretaceous Couture Holiday Auction”. The foundation has set a goal of raising $25,000 to benefit the museum. Some of the items being auctioned off include winds, jewelry, and even getaway trips to Florida and Colorado. The online auction runs through November 6.