KRQE Newsfeed: Storm continues, Storm response, Reentry plans, Under investigation, AFR rescue

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Not over yet: Cold temperatures continue as scattered snow, rain, mix expected across New Mexico It is a mostly dry morning, with only some light snow showers around Santa Fe and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Freezing fog will be an issue in the southeast plains and the Gila region. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. There may be icy roads, sidewalks, and driveways as fog settles and freezes on contact. There may also be icy spots on the roads across the rest of the state where snow fell yesterday. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and low 30s this morning, and the day will be colder than yesterday, so bundle up.

[2] Mayor Keller, city officials provide update on storm, support for homeless There are two overflow shelter and four hotels open by the City of Albuquerque, ready to take in those most vulnerable to the winter storm. More than 80 people have been housed so far. There are currently 350 people staying at the Westside Emergency Housing Center. The biggest concerns are hypothermia and icy roads. The City reports 35 crews have been working for about 72 hours plowing and salting roads in 12-hour shifts.

[3] Rio Rancho Public Schools prepares for phase-in hybrid learning Children will go back to in-person learning depending on where they go to school. Rio Rancho Public Schools are getting ready to welcome back 1,500 sixth graders and seniors on Monday. Rio Rancho’s elementary schools are already in a hybrid model. Wednesday at 5 p.m., the APS school board will meet to vote on when students will return. The board says they wanted more time to address staffing concerns and teacher vaccinations. Las Cruces Public Schools announced that starting Monday all high school students will have the option to return two days a week. For middle and elementary schools, small groups are returning based on student needs and staff availability.

[4] New Mexico AG investigating Cowboys for Trump leader The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is investigating Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, one of the men federally charged for the Capitol riots. The Secretary of State previously deemed the Cowboys for Trump organization that Griffin founded a political committee. Griffin is now accused of using the money he raised for that organization to pay for child support.

[5] AFR rescues male from apartment fire in southeast Albuquerque Albuquerque firefighters are being praised for their quick thinking. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment complex along Lead near Wellesley Park on Tuesday and say a man was hanging out of a third-story window while smoke poured out of an apartment. Firefighters quickly put up a ladder and rushed to get the man down to safety.