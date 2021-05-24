KRQE Newsfeed: Store shooting, Community mourning, Storm threat, Fire update, Lab votes

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Pair accused of stealing from stores while armed to appear in court Two people accused of stealing from local stores while armed are set to appear in court. Mary Gonzales and Nathan Tapia are accused of stealing from a South Valley Walmart back in February. When a loss prevention officer approached them, Tapia allegedly threatened to shoot people and the pair got away. In April, the criminal complaint states Gonzales shot toward store workers trying to stop her and Tapia from taking items from the westside Sam’s Club. No one was hit and both were arrested earlier this month.

[2] Church community mourns death of Albuquerque priest The Albuquerque community continues to mourn the death of a priest killed in a crash believed to have been caused by street racers. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says two cars were reportedly racing on Friday night. One hit a car carrying Reverend Graham Golden and Brother Lorenzo Romero. The two had been pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey in the South Valley. Golden was killed and Romero was injured but is expected to recover. It’s unclear if authorities have identified any suspects.

[3] As temperatures heat up, southeast New Mexico sees another storm threat This morning is chilly thanks to a cold front that moved through over the weekend. Temperatures are in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for most of central, western, and northern New Mexico, and southern Colorado. Be sure to wear layers today, because afternoon temperatures will heat up about 30-50 degrees during the day.

[4] The lightning-caused Doagy Fire burning in the Gila National Forest is now at 11,000 acres and is 30% contained. The Johnson Fire, which was also caused by lightning, is burning about 11 miles west of the Gila Cliff Dwellings and has charred more than 4,100 acres. The Marble Fire near Hershberger Peak has burned more than three acres and is 25% contained. The cause is still under investigation.

[5] Isotopes needs votes for Best of the Ballparks contest The Isotopes are seeking help from their fans to win the title of Best Triple-A Ballpark. The team has already made it to the final four. The contest is put on by Ballpark Digest and is now pitting Isotopes Park against the Las Vegas Aviators’ ballpark. The Isotopes advanced by winning two very close rounds as the 11 seed in the bracket. Voting ends on Monday, May 24 at 1 p.m.