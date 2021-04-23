KRQE Newsfeed: Stop drunk driving, Bosque fire, Wind returns, Dog transportation, New team member

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Bipartisan bill strives to make drunk driving technology standard in cars One New Mexico senator is trying to tackle drunk driving using technology in cars. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Florida Senator Rick Scott are introducing a new bill called the RIDE Act. The bill calls for drunk driving prevention technology as a standard equipment feature in all new vehicles. The sponsors say this legislation could save more than 10,000 lives a year. Both of them want to see the law in place within the next several years.

[2] Crews put out 2 bosque fires west of Tingley Beach Officials are reminding everyone that open flames are never allowed in the bosque after having to put out two fires. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to reports of a large smoke plume a little after 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. This was on the east side of the river near Tingley Beach. One of the fires reached about a quarter acre in size while the other was only about 600 square feet before crews got them under control. The cause of both of the fires is under investigation.

[3] Storms move through northern New Mexico highlands Friday This morning is mostly quiet, but there are a couple of showers and thunderstorms moving through northern New Mexico. We have more showers and storms in-store today, especially this afternoon and evening, popping up with the help of daytime warming. Most rain and storms will be in the northern mountains and northeast highlands, with a slight chance for showers and storms in the western high terrain. Lower elevations are less likely to receive rain, and more likely to have virga.

[4] New service offers transportation for Santa Fe pets A new service in Santa Fe will help get your dog to places around town. Dogxi started officially running about a month ago. Owner Jenna Piro bought and customized a van to get pets to appointments but Dogxi does more than transport pups. They also can come and take your dog on walks, or deliver pet supplies straight to your front door. They also work with cats and other pets. Pricing varies depending on the service and how many miles are driven.

[5] ABQ BioPark to get an animal ambassador The Biopark is getting a new team member as Asher the fox is ready to meet the public. Asher was born on Earth Day last year and now, his keepers are getting him ready to serve as an ambassador animal. His job will be to interact with the public and support zoo staff as they teach about species in his native environment. Zoo officials say when Asher is ready, visitors my see him on walks around the zoo with his keepers.