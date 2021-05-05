KRQE Newsfeed: Still searching, Woman identified, Warm-up, UNM vaccines, Lottery registration

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Months after Juan Muñoz goes missing, family continues to look for answers It’s now been 74 days since National Guardsman Juan Munoz went missing at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in Taos. Before his car was found at the bridge, Munoz was last seen at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho. His family is hoping to get enough attention at a vigil to get Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham involved and get her help in getting information from the National Guard. This Saturday there will be a vigil for Munoz from noon to 4 p.m.

[2] Victim identified in fatal bear attack near Durango The woman killed in a bear attack near Durango has been identified as 39-year-old Laney Malavolta. She was killed walking her dogs last Friday. Colorado wildlife officials say she was mauled by a mother bear with two cubs. Her boyfriend is the one who found her body. He shared a message on Facebook on Tuesday saying in part that Laney spent her life in the outdoors and her greatest joy was to be in the woods.

[3] Quiet Wednesday morning as temperatures warm up across New Mexico It is a very quiet morning across the state. Temperatures are starting out cool, so wear the layers, because we are heating up big time this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s for most of the state. Winds will become breezy during the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph in northeast and eastern New Mexico. Winds will only be up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny, except for some high clouds moving into southern New Mexico.

[4] UNM students respond to proposal on mandatory vaccine policy UNM students may have to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to return to campus in the fall. The university is still gathering community input about the vaccine requirement. UNM believes about 41% of its students and staff are at least partially vaccinated so far. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, only 31% of 18 to 24-year-olds have had at least one shot.

[5] List: Albuquerque Summer Youth Programs List 2021 The lottery registration is now open for the City of Albuquerque’s summer youth programs. The City says they will allow about 3,00 more kids than originally planned and they could double that number if the state meets its goal of fully vaccinating 60% of those eligible. Families will have two weeks to enter.