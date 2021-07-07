KRQE Newsfeed: Still searching, Belen flooding, Dry air moves in, ‘Unseen Pandemic’, Lobo Theater

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD searches for suspect in fatal road rage shooting Police are searching for the shooter in a deadly road rage incident and the car they were in. APD says 26-year-old Taylor Lord was the passenger of a truck that was cut off by a blue Mitsubishi. Police say Lord got out of his friend’s truck at Paseo Del Norte and Eagle Ranch and walked up to the car. Someone from inside that car shot Lord, killing him. Police are now looking for witnesses, specifically, the driver of a white Ford Explorer who they say may have seen the shooting.

[2] Rain leads to rushing waters, flash flooding in Belen An emergency shelter is in place in Belen after heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. The airport measured almost two inches of rain, prompting a flash flood warning for residents that expired just after midnight. Residents are still seeing the effects of the excess water at the Highline Canal. Back in 2019, that same canal breached three separate times. Crews are now working to pump areas that are seeing the worst of this flooding.

[3] Isolated showers and drier air returns Wednesday A few showers are moving southwest through southern New Mexico this morning, but most of the state is waking up dry. Belen saw severe flooding overnight as heavy storms moved through, and some of that water will still be in yards and in the roads this morning. It may be a good idea to wear rain boots and be sure not to drive through flooded roads.

[4] Documentary on pandemic now filming in New Mexico An all-female, New Mexico-based film crew is now filming a documentary in the state. “The Unseen Pandemic” is being produced by the nonprofit La Liga. The film will be following the stories of underserved and underrepresented communities who have struggled throughout the pandemic while focusing on the obstacles they have overcome. Filming will last until August.

[5] Lobo Theater to be turned into bar, event center A local theatre is getting a makeover after sitting vacant during the pandemic. The Lobo Theater is being turned into a concert venue. It opened back in 1983 and since then has been a movie theater, then a church. The owner hopes to maintain the building’s classic feel while adding a modern twist with new lights and a new sound system. He hopes to see it revitalize the neighborhood. The grand opening is on August 19.