Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] McBride Fire in Ruidoso – Hundreds of people in Ruidoso are still displaced from their homes as crews continue to battle the now-deadly fire. That fire has claimed the lives of an elderly couple trying to evacuate, as well as more than 200 homes. The fire has burned close to 6,000 acres, and is still 0% contained. Fire managers say the break from the high winds has given them an edge from the sky. For now, all evacuation orders are still in place.

[2] Ruidoso High students helping out in the community while school is closed – Students in Ruidoso are using their time to help others while they’re off school because of the McBride fire. They’re teaming up with their church to distribute food, water, clothes and other necessities to people in the community who have lost everything. The superintendent of Ruidoso Schools says they anticipate re-opening schools on Tuesday, April 19.

[3] Warmer, windier Friday – We’re starting our Friday much warmer than Thursday morning adding 5-15° to our temperatures. So maybe the lighter jacket is needed to start the day. Highs will rebound several degrees from Thursday. We’ll top out in the upper 70s for Albuquerque, while Roswell approaches 90° with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the wind speeds will increase once again this afternoon as red flag warnings continue for eastern NM. Peak afternoon wind gusts will range in the 35-45 mph for Las Vegas and Santa Rosa.

[4] What you need to know about the El Santuario de Chimayo, Tome Hill pilgrimage – In an annual tradition for many New Mexicans thousands of people are expected to make the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo and Tome Hill on Good Fridays. The more than 200-year-old tradition brings people from all over the world.

[5] Albuquerque robotics team headed to world championships in Houston – A local robotics team is headed to the World Championships in Houston. The Enigma Robotics Team is made up of homeschool and public school students from around Albuquerque. The eight team members, ages 12 to 18, built a robot named, ‘Darth Freighter.’ The World Championships will be held in Houston next week where they will compete against more than 160 teams.